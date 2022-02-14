PSL7: Quetta’s Jason Roy fined for breaching code of conduct

Quetta Gladiators’ batsman Jason Roy was fine five per cent of his match fee for breaching the PSL code of conduct during the fixture PSL 7 fixture against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore.

The England batter was found guilty after he got dismissed in the first over of the game by Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Roy was found to have violated Article 2.21 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute,’ following his reaction after he was adjudged caught behind by Asif Yaqoob off Shaheen Shah Afridi,” the statement.

There will be no official hearing against the cricketer as he has admitted to accepting the punishment.

“Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Roshan Mahanama and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob,” it was stated.

The players can be given an official warning or get fined up to 25 per cent of their match fee if breaching the first level of the code of conduct.

The Quetta Gladiators’ player was dismissed on the second ball of the game as he was caught out by wicketkeeper Phil Salt for a two-ball duck.

Jason Roy is at 13th position in the list of the highest-run scorers in the tournament. He has amassed 170 runs from three games at an average of 56.67 and a strike rate of 197.67 at the moment.

Quetta Gladiators, who won the 20-over tournament back in 2019, are currently at fourth position with 16 points. They have three wins and four defeats from their seven games.

