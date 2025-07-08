Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, doubtful for Bangladesh series

Pakistan star fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The San Francisco Unicorns confirmed the news following medical scans.

The injury happened during their recent match against the Texas Super Kings, where Haris Rauf had to leave the field mid-game.

An MRI scan later confirmed the strain, ruling Haris Rauf out of the MLC 2025 playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, 8 July, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

At the time of his injury, Rauf was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in just 8 games, a key reason for the San Francisco Unicorns’ success so far in the competition.

The San Francisco Unicorns, who still have one league match left against the LA Knight Riders on 6 July, have signed New Zealand left-arm pacer Ben Lister as a replacement.

Read More: Haris Rauf shares his views on single-ball proposal in ODIs

Lister, who has played 12 T20Is, has already been training with the team and is expected to slot in immediately.

While Lister brings experience and skill, Haris Rauf’s absence is a big loss to the side’s bowling attack going into the playoff stage of MLC 2025.

There is also growing concern over Rauf’s availability for Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series begins on 20 July, with the national team set to begin training in Karachi on 8 July before flying to Bangladesh on 16 July.

According to team sources, Haris Rauf is not expected to recover in time and will likely miss the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not made an official announcement yet, but medical staff are closely monitoring Haris Rauf’s recovery.

If he fails to recover, the selectors will name a replacement once more medical details are available.

Haris Rauf’s injury is a setback for Pakistan as he had been in top form during MLC 2025, and his pace and aggression would have been key in the Bangladesh series.

His absence now leaves a gap in Pakistan’s fast bowling plans just weeks before the tour.