Haris Rauf and wife Muzna Masood’s first video breaks the internet

The love-filled wedding video of Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood is going viral across social media sites.

The unseen moments just before the nikah of Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood, beautifully captured by celebrity photographer Pictroizzah, are breaking the internet. The much-in-love couple is beaming with happiness in the clip as they cherished the unforgettable moments.

The video clip also captured the adorable reaction of the Pakistan cricket team’s pacer when he had the first glimpse of his wife dressed as a bride in a pristine white and gold ensemble by designer Hussain Rehar. She paired the wedding trousseau with gold jewels by Opal and was dolled up by celebrated makeup artists at Allure Salon.

The clip first shared by photographer Izzah Malik on the gram was played over 1.4 million times and went viral after being reposted by several entertainment outlets and fan pages.

To note, Haris Rauf got nikkahfied to Islamabad-based model Muzna Masood Malik in a close-knit affair in the capital city on Saturday afternoon. The hush-hush affair was attended by close family and friends in addition to several of his teammates and cricket celebs including another groom-to-be Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As per the reports, the rukhsati of the star wife will take place later next year.

