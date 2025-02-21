Haris Rauf hopes for repeating past success against India in CT 2025 clash

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has addressed the national side’s ‘do-or-die’ game against India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media after reaching Dubai, the right-arm pacer said that all of Pakistan’s upcoming games have now become ‘do-or-die’ games.

Haris Rauf expressed resolve to win the two remaining group-stage games including the blockbuster IND v PAK clash and quality for the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Recalling the past success against India in Dubai, he said that the team would want to repeat the same in the game against the archrivals.

The Pakistan pacer also addressed the absence of opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub from the national squad.

According to Haris Rauf, the absence of the two batters has hurt Pakistan as they look to defend the title.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Chasing a 320-run target, Pakistan fell short by 60 runs after they were bowled out for 260 in Karachi on February 19.

On the other hand, India kicked off their campaign on a high as they beat Bangladesh by six wickets on the back of a century from Shubman Gill and a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami.

India chased a modest total of 229 runs with a loss of four wickets with 21 balls remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The side will next face Pakistan, hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, in the hotly-anticipated IND v PAK game at the same venue on February 23.