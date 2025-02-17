WATCH: Haris Rauf returns to nets following injury scare in tri-series

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf returned to practice session days after suffering an injury scare during the tri-nation series just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-arm pacer hit the nets alongside teammates in Karachi as they prepare for their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, defending champions and hosts, will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

Ahead of their game, the Pakistan players hit the nets including Haris Rauf who sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during their game against New Zealand in the recently concluded tri-nation series.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called up left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series.

“The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesperson said at the time of the announcement.

The Pakistan pacer seemed to have recovered from his injury as he bowled in the team’s practice session in Karachi.

The right-arm quick was seen sprinting during the practice session and also bowled alongside pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

The development comes a day after fast bowler Mohammad Amir raised doubts over his fitness, saying he might be unable to feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In an interview, Mohammad Amir said that the Pakistan pacer could be ruled out for at least six weeks if he sustained a side strain.

“If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it’s just stiffness, then that’s different. If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts,” Mohammad Amir said.