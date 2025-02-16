Amir casts doubts over Haris Rauf’s participation in CT 2025

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir cast doubts over pacer Haris Rauf’s fitness, saying he might be unable to feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Mohammad Amir said that Haris Rauf could be ruled out for at least six months if sustained a side strain.

“If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it’s just stiffness, then that’s different. If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts,” Mohammad Amir said.

The former Pakistan pacer also shared his experience of having the same injury few years back.

“I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he [Haris Rauf] can play the Champions Trophy,” he added.

Mohammad Amir also opined that it will be ‘foolish’ to risk unfit Haris Rauf’s career for the mega event.

“I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won’t be able to give his 100 per cent,” said Mohammad Amir.

Concerns were raised over the right-arm quick’s availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after he left the field following a side strain in the February 8 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February,” the PCB stated in a statement.

The PCB medical board has decided to rest the Pakistan pacer for the February 12 game against South Africa as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation.