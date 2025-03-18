Haris Rauf hits back at critics after second consecutive defeat to NZ

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has fired back at the critics following the Pakistan cricket team’s second consecutive defeat in the PAK vs NZ T20I on Tuesday.

Earlier, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the rain-affected second T20I at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Pakistan finished their inning at 135/9 in the second PAK vs NZ game which was reduced to 15 overs due to rain.

The hosts completed a comfortable five-wicket victory by chasing down the total with 11 balls to spare.

Following the game, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf stressed the need to give emerging Pakistan cricket team players ample opportunity to thrive in international cricket.

“It is now a common thing in Pakistan to criticise players. These are young players who have been given an opportunity. If you look at the rest of the teams, the youngsters are given full freedom. They are given 10-15 games,” the right-arm pacer said.

Haris Rauf emphasised the importance of backing emerging players who struggle at the beginning of their international career.

“It is now common in Pakistan. People are waiting to see us lose. People have their opinion,” the Pakistan fast bowler said.

“We are giving our best and focusing on building the team. As seniors, we are motivating the youngsters and teaching them how to approach international cricket,” Haris Rauf said.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan cricket team trail the five-match PAK vs NZ T20I series 0-2 after losing the first two games.

The national side will face New Zealand in the must-win third T20I on Friday.