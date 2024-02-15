Haris Rauf’s central contract terminated

Pakistan has terminated pacer Haris Rauf’s central contract over his refusal to play the three-match Test series against Ausralia.

A statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the management took the decision against Haris Rauf, who was in Category B of the central contract, after a hearing and taking views of all stakeholders into consideration.

The pacer’s central contract was terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

PCB further added that Haris Rauf was provided an opportunity to justify himself before the management but they found his response unsatisfactory.

The cricket board added that it is the ultimate honour and priviledge for any Pakistani sportsperson to represent their country. He added that the cricketer violated of the agreement by refusing to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason.

It is pertinent to mention that Haris Rauf was under criticism for his dismal performance since ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He set the unwanted record of being the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship.

The right-arm pacer and the management were at loggerheads over his approach towards Test cricket.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz had claimed that the right-arm pacer was willing to be part of the team when they talked to him but changed his mi mind at the last minute.

However, a close source close to Haris Rauf refuted Wahab Riaz’s claims by telling cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the pacer had never confirmed his participation in the first place.

Moreover, he said that the right-arm pacer had informed the chief selector about his intentions of focusing on white ball cricket and maintaining his fitness.

