Harmain: Footage shows moment girl gets injured during shootout

KARACHI: CCTV footage has shown the moment the minor girl named Harmain aged between 3-4 got injured in a shootout between security guards and robbers in Karachi’s Shah Latif area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the terrifying incident of a shootout between robbers and security guards in Karachi in which a minor girl lost her life after receiving a bullet.

It shows the moment robbers exchanged fire with security guards, whereas, the other footage shows the moment after the firing incident.

Later, Harmain can be seen in wounded condition at the end of the firing and then she is being taken to a nearby hospital by her brother, Shehbaz for medical assistance.

In the next scene, Shehbaz was seen walking out of the hospital along with a rescue official reportedly after being refused to help the minor by the hospital staff.

In the footage, a Rangers’ vehicle could be seen chasing the robbers who later arrested a wounded criminal. The robber was brought to the same hospital where the little Harmain was shifted for medical treatment.

The wounded robber was then shifted to Jinnah Hospital after being given first aid treatment.

The investigation officers have continued further investigation into the sorrowful incident.

Earlier on Wednesday late night, a minor girl had lost her life after being hit by a bullet on her head during an exchange of fire between security guards and dacoits in Karachi.

A security guard and the robbers had exchanged fire near Shah Latif Town Manzil Pump in Karachi, as a result of which a minor girl was killed. The girl was identified as Harmain daughter of Mumtaz.

