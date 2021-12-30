Harmain murder: ‘Suspects came from Sanghar, Shahdadpur to commit robberies’  

KARACHI: Suspects who allegedly murdered a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid at a superstore in Karachi have come from Sanghar and Shahdadpur to commit robberies in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The revelations have been made by a suspect who was caught red-handed by the police in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the guards of the superstore.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained by ARY NEWS, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province.

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.

Sharing their modus operandi, the suspect said that they used to visit Karachi during the last one and a half years to loot valuables and had acquired a rented place in Nazimabad for a temporary stay.

“We used to target medical stores in the city,” he said adding that they have also committed robberies in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Chowrangi, Malir, New Karachi, Golimar, and Nagan areas.

The police said that they have carried out raids in different districts of the province and had acquired photos of all the suspects involved in the act.

Read More: HARMAIN: FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT GIRL GETS INJURED DURING SHOOTOUT

On December 23, a minor girl had lost her life after being hit by a bullet on her head during an exchange of fire between security guards and dacoits in Karachi.

A security guard and the robbers had exchanged fire near Shah Latif Town Manzil Pump in Karachi, as a result of which a minor girl was killed. The girl was identified as Harmain daughter of Mumtaz.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!