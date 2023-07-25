28.9 C
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur gets two-match ban

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for breaching the code of conduct.

The ICC, in a statement, added that the right-handed batter was penalized for two separate breaches in their third ODI against Bangladesh. 

Moreover, the Indian batter was fined 50 percent of her match fee and received three demerit points. The 34-year-old was also docked 25 percent of her match fee for “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match”. 

There will be no formal hearing against Harmanpreet Kaur as she admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by umpire Akhtar Ahmed. 

Related – Indian legend slams Harmanpreet Kaur’s “pathetic behaviour”

The drama started when the right-handed batter tried to sweep a delivery from spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over. However, the ball hit her pad and went into the hands of first slip. She was given LBW.
The 34-year-old, furious with the umpire’s decision, reacted by destroying the stumps with her bat instead of showing sportsmanship.=

After the match ended in a thrilling tie, Harmanpreet Kaur went into a tirade against the umpire in the post-match presentation. She cited “poor umpiring” as one of the reasons for the team’s loss.

Harmanpreet Kaur continued to make of herself when the captains were going to take pictures with the trophy together. According to cricketing website ESPNCricinfo, the Indian skipper told Nigar Sultana to bring the umpires, implying that they were in the position because of the officials.

Nigar Sultana had enough of Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour and walked off with her team into the dressing room. She did not mince her words and criticized the latter’s behaviour with harsh comments.

“It is totally her [Kaur’s] problem,” Nigar Sultana said. “I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there with my team.

“It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.”

