India captain Harmanpreet Kaur gets two-match ban

The drama started when the right-handed batter tried to sweep a delivery from spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over. However, the ball hit her pad and went into the hands of first slip. She was given LBW.

The 34-year-old, furious with the umpire’s decision, reacted by destroying the stumps with her bat instead of showing sportsmanship.=

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

After the match ended in a thrilling tie, Harmanpreet Kaur went into a tirade against the umpire in the post-match presentation. She cited “poor umpiring” as one of the reasons for the team’s loss.

“I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed” ~ Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ytdJP13Z84 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur continued to make of herself when the captains were going to take pictures with the trophy together. According to cricketing website ESPNCricinfo, the Indian skipper told Nigar Sultana to bring the umpires, implying that they were in the position because of the officials.

Nigar Sultana had enough of Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour and walked off with her team into the dressing room. She did not mince her words and criticized the latter’s behaviour with harsh comments.

This is too much! These visuals should not be shown to young boys and girls. Harmanpreet Kaur has disrespected this beautiful game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/L2S5iGhNRF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 23, 2023

“It is totally her [Kaur’s] problem,” Nigar Sultana said. “I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there with my team.

“It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.”