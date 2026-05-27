HARNAI: At least five people were killed and three others injured after unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on a group of locals in the Shahrag area of Balochistan’s Harnai district.

According to police, the armed assailants had set up a picket near Sheikh Musa Baba Chowk and were checking the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of passersby.

Police said an altercation broke out after some locals resisted the checking, following which the unidentified gunmen opened fire.

Four people died on the spot, while another critically injured victim succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Zaman Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Abdul Qahir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulvi Zahid Shah, and Ikramullah Shah.

The injured were identified as Nasir Shah, Mullah Samad, and Saqib Shah.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Shahrag Hospital, where the wounded received initial medical treatment before being referred to Quetta.

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Following the incident, enraged residents set the Shahrag police station on fire, creating a tense situation in the area.

A heavy contingent of Harnai police reached the area and was attempting to bring the situation under control.