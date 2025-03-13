Harry Brook banned from IPL: report

England batter Harry Brook has reportedly been banned from the Indian Premier League for two years after pulling out of the IPL 2025.

According to Indian media outlets, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Brook of the decision.

Reports said that the BCCI’s move came soon after the England batter withdrew last-minute from the IPL 2025.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” Indian media outlets quoted a BCCI official as saying.

It is to be noted that the England batter has become the first player to be banned from participating in the Indian Premier League after the implementation of new rules.

As per the new IPL rules, any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable, will get banned from participating in the tournament for two seasons.

Harry Brook was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR6.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, the England batter withdrew from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, citing commitments with the England team.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL [2025]. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters,” he wrote in his statement.