Harry Brook withdraws from IPL 2025

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, saying he needed “to recharge” and focus on international cricket.

The 26-year-old, who is regarded as a front-runner to replace Jos Buttler as England white-ball captain, was signed to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 beginning later this month.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL [2025],” Harry Brook posted on his social media. “I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters.”

Free-scoring batsman Brook also withdrew from his contract with the Delhi side last season after the death of his grandmother.

The England batter now faces a possible two-year suspension under rules designed to prevent late pullouts from the money-spinning T20 league by overseas players. Exceptions can be made, mostly for injuries.

Read more: Mohammad Amir opens up on possibility of playing IPL 2026

“I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level,” Harry Brook said.

England are set to play five Tests against India from June during their home summer this year, followed by an Ashes tour to Australia starting in November.

Either side of the India Tests, England host white-ball series against each of the West Indies, South Africa and Ireland plus a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

“It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series,” he further stated. “In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date.”

Harry Brook played one previous season in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, when he scored a 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The IPL 2025 begins on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.