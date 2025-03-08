Mohammad Amir opens up on possibility of playing IPL 2026

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition.

Pakistani players have not participated in the IPL since 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the BCCI has not issued any formal directive about the participation of the Pakistani players, the IPL franchises have opted against bidding for the national players.

Mohammad Amir, who retired from international cricket at the T20 World Cup 2024, has now expressed his desire to play in the IPL 2026 once he gets his UK passport.

During an interview with a private TV channel, the former Pakistan fast bowler revealed that he would get his British passport next year, making him eligible to participate in the IPL 2026.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL. If given the chance, why not? I will play in the IPL,” he said.

The left-arm pacer recalled former Pakistani players doing commentary and coaching jobs in the IPL.

“Pakistani cricketers were not allowed to play in the IPL, yet some of our former players were doing commentary and coaching franchises,” Mohammad Amir said.

Expressing his admiration for star India batter Virat Kohli, the Pakistan fast bowler said that he would love to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026.

“Virat is a great player who admires talent. He gave me his bat, and I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I have always admired his batting, and he respects my bowling. I played some good knocks with that bat,” Amir shared.