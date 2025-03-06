Mohammad Amir suggests THIS player to captain Pakistan in T20s

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has proposed a new captain for the national T20 team, suggesting a young wicketkeeper-batsman to take on the leadership role.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Mohammad Amir suggested that Mohammad Haris would be an ‘excellent choice’ for the role.

Mohammad Amir said that Mohammad Haris has already gained experience as a captain in List A cricket and various domestic competitions, including the Champions Cup, Pakistan A, and Pakistan Shaheens.

The left-arm pacer added that Agha Salman, who has been appointed as the T20 captain for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, is better suited for the longer formats of the game.

Mohammad Amir said that if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to appoint a new captain, they should have considered Mohammad Haris, who has been ‘groomed’ in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahzad suggested that Saim Ayub would be a better choice for captaincy in the shortest format.

Earlier, the PCB announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI side while allrounder Salman Agha will serve as his deputy.

Salman Agha has been appointed captain of the T20I side while Shadab Khan returned as the vice-captain of the team

Opening batter Abullah Shafique made a comeback to the ODI format alongside Mohammad Wasim Jr. who last played in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The ODI squad also includes Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Muqim and Naseem Shah.

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.