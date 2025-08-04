Brook regrets risky shot after England lose final Test

Harry Brook reflected on his dismissal with regret on Monday after England collapsed on Day 5 of the final India vs England Test.

The right-handed batter was in total control throughout his inning as the hosts were chasing the 374-run total.

He was also involved in a crucial fourth-wicket partnership with veteran batter Joe Root to put England in a commanding position on day four of the Oval Test.

However, Harry Brook, who made 111 off 98 balls, lost his wicket while attempting to hit Akash Deep for the third consecutive boundary.

He fell in the 63rd over while attempting a bid shot over extra cover, leaving the hosts reduced to 301/4 in the final India vs England Test.

His dismissal sparked a batting collapse, which saw England lose seven wickets for 66 runs and lose the Test by six runs.

Following the game, Harry Brook said that he went on the offensive to score quick runs as he thought the game was secured.

“My thought process was just to try and hit as many runs as quick as possible,” the England batter said at the post-match presentation.

“Like I said, the game’s done if we need 40 runs with me and Rooty in there; if I get out there [with 40 to win], the game’s still done. Obviously, it didn’t work. Hindsight is a beautiful thing, and obviously, I wish now that I didn’t play that shot and get out,” he added.

According to Harry Brook, he was confident in his aggressive approach, thinking that Joe Root would anchor the innings if he got out.

“I had no idea that we were going to lose seven wickets for 60 runs. You’ve got arguably the best Test cricketer in the world out there at the time as well in Rooty, and in the back of my mind, [I thought] I’d try and get as many runs as quickly as possible and the game is done,” he said.

It is worth noting here that the five-match India vs England series ended in a draw after India sealed a remarkable victory in the final Test.