WATCH: Brook survives as Siraj carries catch over ropes for six

Harry Brook had a lucky escape after Mohammed Siraj carried a catch over the boundary ropes on the fourth day of the final India vs England Test on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 35th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, as the hosts continued their chase of 374 runs at the Oval.

Harry Brook, who was batting on 19, hooked a short ball from Krishna towards the shortest boundary on the ground.

The England batter did not seem in full control of the shot, which hanged in the air for some time.

Mohammed Siraj, who was fielding close to the boundary line, did not need to move much as the ball went straight towards him.

The India pacer easily completed the catch, however, he stepped on the boundary cushion as soon as the ball landed in his hands.

Prasidh Krishna and the team India players, who were celebrating the catch, were left in disbelief after realising that Mohammed Siraj carried the ball over the ropes for six.

The fumble not only gave a reprieve to Harry Brook but also gifted him six runs, and he went on to take Krishna for 16 runs from the over.

The missed opportunity turned out to be important in the context of the final India vs England Test as Brook went on to score a fifty to bring the hosts back into the game.

At the time of this story’s filing, the England batter was unbeaten on 81 off 72, alongside Joe Root, who was at the crease on 52.

England, having reached 239 for three, still require 135 runs to win the final India vs England Test.