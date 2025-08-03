Root achieves major milestone in final India Test

Veteran batter Joe Root etched his name into history books as he worked to steer his side to victory in the final India vs England Test on Sunday.

The right-handed batter arrived at the crease on the fourth day of the Oval Test after Ben Duckett (54) fell to Mohammed Siraj.

With England needing 292 to win the final Test, Joe Root began cautiously and kept rotating strike.

During his inning, the England batter became the first-ever to score 6,000 runs in the World Test Championship.

Playing his 69th Test, Joe Root has become the leading run-getter in WTC at an average of 52, followed by Australia’s Steve Smith with 4,278 runs in 55 games in the tournament.

Read more: Root jumps three spots to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests

Marnus Labuschagne remains the third in the list of most runs in the WTC, with 4,225 runs in 53 Tests

Root’s teammate Ben Stokes is the fourth in the list, having amassed 3,616 runs in 57 Tests.

The England batter, who has featured in all four editions of the WTC, has 20 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

In the previous India vs England Test, Joe Root became the second batter with the most runs in Tests.

The 34-year-old surpassed India’s Rahul Dravid, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Australia’s Ricky Ponting all in one innings to become the second-highest run-getter in the red-ball format.

His 38th Test century in the fourth India vs England Test also drew him level with Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place on the list of most hundreds in a Test career.