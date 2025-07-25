Root jumps three spots to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests

England’s Joe Root jumped three places to become the second batter with the most runs in Tests during the fourth India vs England Test on Friday.

The 34-year-old surpassed India’s Rahul Dravid, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis and Australia’s Ricky Ponting all in one innings to become the second-highest run-getter in the red-ball format.

Resuming his innings on 11 on the third day of the fourth India vs England Test, the right-handed batter surpassed Dravid when he completed his 30 runs.

He overtook Jacques Kallis on the very next ball with a single.

Joe Root, who had completed his 38th hundred earlier in the day, went past Ricky Ponting when he reached 120 on the third day.

As soon as he completed his runs, the crowd at Old Trafford gave the veteran England batter a standing ovation for achieving the remarkable feat, while India captain Shubman Gill was seen applauding him.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was on broadcasting duties when Joe Root overtook him in the list of batters with the most Test runs on the third day of the fourth India vs England Test.

“Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent. Second on the table, 120 not out. This crowd at the ground, this very knowledgeable crowd here at Old Trafford, stands as one… Just the one more to go now,” he said on the commentary mic.

The former Australia captain then went on to urge the right-handed batter to try surpassing India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list of batters with the most runs in Tests.

“About 2,500 runs behind [Tendulkar], but the way that his career has gone over the last four or five years, there’s absolutely no reason why not,” Ricky Ponting said.