WATCH: Brook sends ball into stands with stunning sweep shot in final Test

Batter Harry Brook frustrated India with his anchoring fifty on the second day of the final India vs England Test at the Oval on Friday.

After Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a 92-run stand to the hosts, India made a remarkable comeback in the game by taking quick wickets.

Harry Brook arrived at the crease when England were 142/3 and played with caution early in his inning.

While he remained firm at the crease, the right-handed batter could not get much support from the other end as India kept striking at intervals.

Brook went on the offensive after Gus Atkinson fell in the 47th over of the inning, with only one wicket remaining.

The highlight of his inning came in the 48th over when he hit India pacer Mohammed Siraj for a towering six off a sweep shot.

After defending the first ball of the over, Harry Brook went on the charge on the following delivery, which Siraj pitched up.

The tumbling sweep for six 🫡 Pant or Brook – who does it better? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/b3gNQOXrHP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 1, 2025

The England batter got down on one knee and played a stunning sweep shot to send the ball to the stands.

In his follow-through, Harry Brook fell on the ground as Mohammed Siraj and Indian fielders were left stunned by the batting prowess of the England batter.

The right-handed batter was the last batter to fall as the tourists wrapped England’s first innings for 247 in the final India vs England Test.

The home side has taken a 23-run lead in the game, after bowling out India for 224 in their first innings.