‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane passes away

British and ‘Harry Potter‘ actor Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 on Friday.

Robbie Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the live adaptation of the ‘Harry Potter‘ novel series by J.K. Rowling. His character was that of a former student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the magical learning centre’s groundkeeper.

The deceased actor’s agent said he brought joy to children for his work in the fiction film franchise.

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” the statement read.

He became an OBE in the 2006 New Year’s honours list for his services to the drama industry. He won the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Robbie Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

