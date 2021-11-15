What happened to the careers of these Harry Potter films’ actors?

The Harry Potter film franchise is one of the most successful not only in terms of earning but has propelled the career of many of its stars to new heights.

The saga began with the release of the live-action fantasy novel of the same name “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and came to an end with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Robbie Coltrane and Richard Harris played the leading and support roles in the film. They went on to achieve tremendous fame.

Daniel Radcliffe

Playing the role of the protagonist Harry Potter, the London-born celebrity he became one of the world’s highest-paid actors and was part of many popular films namely The Woman in Black, Kill Your Darlings and Guns Akimbo and Escape from Pretoria.

His latest project titled The Lost City of D is expected to release in 2022.

Emma Watson

The 31-year-old, who was born in France’s capital Paris, was seen as Potter’s sidekick and loyal friend Hermione Granger. It can be argued that her career faired than all the celebrities that worked in the series altogether.

She has enjoyed tremendous fame outside and inside the entertainment industry. She was included in Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. The actor was appointed UN women’s goodwill ambassador and played a key role in the launch of the HeForShe movement as well as Time’s Up UK in response to the #MeToo movement.

She worked in several projects included Being a Wallflower, Little Women but none to beat Beauty and the Beast.

Rupert Grint

The actor, who played the role of Harry Potter’s best friend Ronald Weasley, worked in indie projects but they went unnoticed or failed to hit the mark. To make things worst, his hotel venture bombed after closed down after four years of its opening.

The actor had admitted to retiring from acting following the success that the film franchise got.

Tom Felton

He established himself in the entertainment industry with his role as the protagonists’ nemesis Draco Malfoy. His success led to him being cast in the 2011 remake of the commercially successful flicks Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Moreover, he worked in the miniseries Labyrinth and serial drama Belle. He is a musician and has released several EPs as well.

