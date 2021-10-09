Harry Potter actors who played Game of Thrones characters

The Harry Potter and Game of Thrones franchises are slightly alike as the two worlds share similar themes that being dragons.

However, there is a similar cast between the two franchises as well. There are 12 actors who have appeared in both franchises.

Here are the celebrities who took the roles in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones live-action adaptation.

Michelle Fairley

The Irish-born actress played the role of Catherine Stark in the show, based George R.R. Martin’s books. The Lady of Winterfell is the wife of lord Ned Stark and mother of Robb Stark, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark and Rickon Stark.

Fairley’s role in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books is limited. She played the role as one of the main protagonists Hermione Granger.

Natalia Tena

She starred as Osha, a wildling who is serving the House Stark in Winterfell in Game of Thrones.

Tena played the role of Nymphadora Tonks, who was a member of the Order of the Phoenix and the wife of fellow member Remus and mother of Teddy Lupin in the Potter franchise.

Sally Mortemore

In Harry Potter, Mortemore was seen as the strict and observant librarian Madam Pince. She played the role of a local of Braavos city in Thrones.

Freddie Stroma

Stroma is best known for his role as the egotistical and self-centred character named Cormac McLaggen in the Potter movie series. He portrayed the role of the second son of Lord Randyll Tarly named Dickon in the Thrones show.

Ralph Ineson

Ineson played the brother of Death Eater and brother of fellow dark wizard Amycus Carrow named Alecto in Rowling’s book adaptations. In the other show, he was seen as Dagmer Cleftjaw who is an ironborn reaver in service of the House Greyjoy in the works written by Martin.

Edward Tudor-Pole

He was cast as Borgin in Harry Potter. His character was that of the co-owner of Borgin and Burkes, a shop located at the dark wizard market Knockturn Alley. His unnamed character was seen as a protester in the King’s Landing in the Game of Thrones.

David Bradley

He was the caretaker of the wizard school Hogwarts Argus Filch in Harry Potter. He portrayed the role of Walder Frey, the lord of House Frey in the other show.

Julian Glover

The actor played the role of Hagrid’s arachnid Aragog, who resides in the Forbidden Forest outside Hogwarts in Harry Potter film. Glover portrayed Grand Maester Pycelle in Game of Thrones show.

Jim Broadbent

Broadbent starred as the archmaester of the Citadel named Ebrose in Martin’s books-based show. He was seen as the jolly Potions professor Horace Slughorn in the film based on Rowling’s works.

Ciarán Hinds

Hinds was casted as Albus Dumbledore’s younger brother named Aberforth in the Potter’s live-action adaptations. He portrayed the role of the “King Beyond The Wall” Mance Rayder in the other.

Nicholas Blane

He was seen as an employee of the Ministry of Magic. He portrayed the role of Bob, a member of the thirteenth and resident of Qarth.

Branson Webb

He played the minor role of Slytherin student named Pike in Harry Potter and starred as Will who is a scout for the Night’s Watch.

