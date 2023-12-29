THIS ‘Harry Potter’ actor is not happy with his performance

Gary Oldman shared his verdict on his portrayal of protagonist Sirius Black in the iconic ‘Harry Potter‘ films.

Gary Oldman played protagonist Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) godfather Sirius Black in the live adaptation of renowned author J.K. Rowling’s novels.

His character made his debut in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban‘. He reprised his role in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire‘, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix‘, and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’

Gary Oldman talked about his work in the ‘Harry Potter‘ film franchise in ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. The veteran star believes his work was mediocre.

He said it could have been different if he had read the Harry Potter books before working on its films.

“I think my work is mediocre in it,” The veteran actor said. “No, I do. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan (Rickman, who played Severus Snape), if I had got ahead of the curve, if I had known what’s coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently.”

Previously, the actor revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that playing Sirius Black in ‘Harry Potter‘ franchise and Commissioner Lawrence Gordon in director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman‘ franchise saved him as he was having problems in his personal life.

He said, “At 42 years old, I woke up, you know, sort of divorced and I had custody of these boys. That, in itself, was … that was hard because there was a shift in the industry where a lot of productions were… in Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all of these places. So, I turned down a lot of work.”

The actor added, “Thank God for ‘Harry Potter‘. I tell you, the two — ‘Batman‘ and ‘Harry Potter‘ — really, they saved me, because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

