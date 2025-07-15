‘Harry Potter’ series gets exciting release update at HBO

HBO has finally confirmed the release schedule for the hotly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series as the upcoming TV adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s acclaimed fantasy novels began filming.

Announcing the exciting new cast additions to the much-hyped TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world, makers announced on Monday that the filming for the ‘Harry Potter’ series has officially begun and the title will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027, reported foreign media.

The channel also confirmed that actors including Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), Amos Kitson (Dudley Dursley), Louise Brealey (Madam Rolanda Hooch) and Anton Lesser (Garrick Ollivander) have joined the ensemble cast, also featuring John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Katherine Parkinson, Lox Pratt, Johnny Flynn, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah and Bertie Carvel, and led by young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who play the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

According to the details, Mark Mylod (of ‘Succession’ fame) helms the direction of the series, whereas, Francesca Gardiner is on board to serve as the showrunner.

The series is written and executive produced by Gardiner, along with Rowling, Mylod, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

