‘Harry Potter’ star has a crucial piece of advice for next Lord Voldemort

English actor Ralph Fiennes, who most popularly played Lord Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, has shared some crucial yet light-hearted piece of advice for the actor, who would carry on his legacy in the upcoming HBO series.

Veteran actor Ralph Fiennes, who started playing Lord Voldemort, aka the dark lord, in the fourth film of the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, and continued to reprise his iconic role in the remainder titles of the wizarding franchise, including ‘Order of the Phoenix’, ‘Half-Blood Prince’ and finally ‘The Deathly Hallows’ part 1 and 2, is all set to pass on the baton to another actor, for the upcoming TV adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s seven novel series.

However, with the legacy, Fiennes is also passing on some fashion advice to an actor, set to step into his shoes.

“Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes, and don’t trip over them,” suggested the ‘Conclave’ actor. “Practice your long, flowing robe walk.”

During the same conversation with a foreign publication, Fiennes also recalled how his tights for the character, which were initially a one-piece with a gusset, kept getting ‘lower and lower’ throughout the shooting day and became ‘uncomfortable’. So he requested the crew for ‘individual tights like a garter belt’.

“So I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that HBO unveiled the lead cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ TV adaptation last month, confirming that young actors Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Meanwhile, ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy is tipped as a favourite to play the evil lord Voldemort in the HBO series.

