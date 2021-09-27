‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton is in recovery after collapsing at golf tournament

Harry Potter star Tom Felton is “on the mend” following a scary episode of him collapsing at a celebrity golf tournament in Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Turning to Instagram to share a video update with fans and followers, Felton said, “I just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes.”

Describing the experience as “a bit of a scary episode”, the 34-year-old added, “I’m on the mend. People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

The actor, who played Harry Potter’s school-time nemesis Draco Malfoy in the franchise, even got his guitar out and proceeded to sing a hearty song for fans: “Don’t you worry ’cause Tom will be doing fine!”

Assuring fans one last time, he added, “I’m on the road to recovery.”

Felton, on Thursday, was carried off a golf course in Wisconsin after experiencing a “medical incident” that led to him being carried off to a “local hospital for treatment”, according to the PGA of America.

The actor, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, was pictured conscious while he was removed off the Whistling Straits Golf Course in a cart. read more