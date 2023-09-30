Harry Potter stars mourn the loss of Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and other cast members mourned the death of senior co-actor Michael Gambon, who died at the age of 82, on Thursday.

Veteran Irish actor, Michael Gambon, best remembered for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight-film ‘Harry Potter’ series, died earlier this week, after falling ill with pneumonia, his family confirmed in a statement.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” his publicist said in a statement.

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/1CoTF3zeTo — Harry Potter (@harrypotter) September 28, 2023

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of Pneumonia,” the statement read further.

The star cast of the wizarding series, author J.K. Rowling in addition to the official X handle of ‘Harry Potter’ paid homage to the senior actor after his passing.

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

Moreover, Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the titular character throughout the series adaptation of the best-selling novels, remembered Gambon, ‘one of the most brilliant, effortless actors’ he has had the privilege to work with, in an emotional statement.

“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,” he penned in his statement. “

“Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket,” added the actor.

Radcliffe continued, “I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

Actor Rupert Grint, who essayed Ron Weasley in the film series, paid a warm tribute to Gambon in a social media post. “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert,” Grint wrote with a picture of him on Instagram.

Taking to her X handle, Rowling noted, “I’ve just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him.”

I’ve just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2023

Born in 1940 and having started his acting career on stage with the first production of the National Theatre, Gambon went on to become a huge name in Britain after starring in the BBC series, ‘The Singing Detective’.

In his illustrious career, spanning over five decades, Gambon was the recipient of multiple BAFTAs, Olivier and Screen Actors’ Guild awards.

