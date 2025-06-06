‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton set to become Draco Malfoy again

English actor Tom Felton, the OG Draco Malfoy from the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, will slip into his old role once again, this time for Broadway, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me,” said Tom Felton, 37, in a statement.

“Because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” he added.

Notably, Felton will be making his Broadway debut with the role, beginning his performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 11, which will play through March 22, 2026.

For the unversed, Malfoy was the nemesis of titular Harry Potter in the books and eight movies, but in the play, set 19 years after the events of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, the latter’s son, Albus, becomes friends with his son Scorpius at Hogwarts.

It will also mark the first time a member of the film cast has joined the stage production.

Also Read: ‘Harry Potter’ series casts lead trio after over 30,000 auditions

Felton made his West End debut in 2022, starring in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’, and in 2024 was in Gareth Farr’s play ‘A Child of Science’ at the Bristol Old Vic. His movie credits include ‘They Will Kill You’, opposite Patricia Arquette, and ‘Fackham Hall’ with Damian Lewis.