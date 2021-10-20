Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Thanos’ brother

The popular Hollywood celebrity and singer formerly associated with One Direction, Harry Styles has reportedly joined the big-screen project with Marvel Cinematic Universe as he’s playing Eros, the brother of Thanos.

At the premier of The Eternals, 27-year-old Harry Styles plays Eros role, an Eternal who loves life, adventure and romance. However, more details have yet to come out on the character.

The movie releases November 5 but its premier has revealed as much that the Sign of the Times singer has an appearance in it.

Variety originally reported the big development with its senior film writer Matt Donnelly tweeting it on his official Twitter handle.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

