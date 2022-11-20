Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde ‘relationship’ was a stunt?

Former ‘One Direction’ star Harry Styles and Hollywood actor Olivia Wilde have broken up after almost two years of a romantic relationship.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign tabloid, heartthrob singer Harry Styles and girlfriend-actor Olivia Wilde are ‘taking a break’ in their relationship after dating for nearly two years.

Citing the multiple sources close to the couple, the outlet confirmed that ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ couple is not together anymore. Although Wilde, along with her kids, Daisy and Otis, was spotted enjoying and dancing at a LA gig of Styles, last week, an insider clarified, “They’re still very close friends.” However, the person confirmed that the two are currently apart for their respective ‘priorities’.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA,” one of the sources mentioned and added, “It’s a very amicable decision.”

While this seems like another unfortunate ending of a relationship in 2022, netizens are not convinced of this break-up and called the celebrity couple’s relationship merely a publicity stunt.

Responding to the news, a social user penned a lengthy note, detailing what might has happened between the two. The person wrote, “The stunt had long since ended but she has been trying to drag it out past that. The last time they were actually seen together alone effectively concluded their contractual agreement (Harry had been dodging being near her for weeks but that alone kept her demanding his one final ‘walk’ with her).”

The post also stated a previous statement by the ‘As It Was’ singer, who said, “We never actually dated!!!! Olivia JUST STOP IT! You’re pushing too far, please leave me alone!”

About their relationship history, the couple first met on the sets of their film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, helmed by Wilde. The two were spotted together in January last year, when Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, attended a friend’s wedding, hands in hand.

Previously, the singer has been in a romantic relationship with pop star Taylor Swift and supermodel Kendall Jenner. On the other hand, Wilde had been with actor Jason Sudeikis since 2011 and parted ways in 2020. They have two children together.

