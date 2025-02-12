Harshvardhan Rane to observe 11-day fast for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’

Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane, who made his Bollywood debut with Mawra Hocane, in the romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, says he is ready to observe an 11-day fast, to convince makers for the sequel.

Following the massive success of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, upon its re-release, its star Harshvardhan Rane has vowed to do everything in his capacity, to persuade the filmmakers for the sequel.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rane posted a short clip of enthusiastic cinemagoers’ reaction in the movie hall and shared, “9 years ago, the Producer gave it (Sanam Teri Kasam) their blood, Director gave it their sweat, Mawra [Hocane] gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears!!”

He continued, “I went below the producers office to request for re-release, now next step i will do a 11 day (water only) fast below his office to request him for Part -2.”

“I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam (swear on you),” he concluded.

Notably, filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama, starring Pakistan showbiz star Mawra Hocane with Harshvardhan Rane in both their Bollywood debut, initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. Over the years, the title managed to gain a cult following, leading to its re-release earlier this month.

It crossed the initial collection numbers within two days of hitting theatres and also broke Box Office records in India. The title currently stands as one of the highest-grossing re-releases.

Earlier this week, the directors also confirmed that they will bring the hotly-anticipated sequel of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ to the cinemas next Valentine’s Day.