‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star Harshvardhan says not in touch with Mawra Hocane

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who co-starred with Mawra Hocane in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam,’ has revealed losing touch with the Pakistani actress after the film’s release.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The 2016 release was termed flopped, having generated just INR9.1 crores at the box office, however, the film was received well upon its re-release earlier this month.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ fetched double of its original lifetime collections within two days of its re-release on February 7.

The film’s re-release came amid Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s marriage to her co-star Ameer Gilani.

Amid the widespread acclaim and the exceptional box office performance of the film, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed that he lost touch with Hocane as well as the entire crew of the film after the film flopped at the box office in 2016.

Read more: ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ makers give big update on sequel

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Rane was asked whether he got in contact with Mawra Hocane and discussed the film’s success upon its re-release.

Responding to the question, the Bollywood actor said, “I would like to take the blame of behaving like a silent cricket player who does not talk to anyone after a match. The kind of cricketer who goes silent after losing a match. I take the blame of being that batsman who makes his runs, but if the team loses, he does not stay in touch. That’s my fault.”

Harshvardhan Rane expressed hope that the Pakistani actress gets to see the love ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has been receiving in India.

“Even though she is very content with her life, some external validation might always be an added, beautiful feeling for a newly married,” he said.

The Bollywood actor also confessed to have lost touch with ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ producer, and directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.