‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ makers give big update on sequel

Indian filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, of Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, have shared a major update on the much-anticipated sequel.

With the massive response to the film’s re-release this month, filmmakers Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have confirmed that they will bring the hotly-anticipated sequel of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ to the cinemas next year, a decade after the first film was released around Valentine’s Day 2016.

The duo also confirmed that they already have a script ready for the sequel as the title was originally written in two parts. “And we are absolutely sure where Inder(Rane)’s story is leading after this. That’s why, in the end [of the first film] he goes near that tree and Saru(Hocane)’s voice echoes with her dialogues, which prepares you for part two,” they shared.

“So we are ready with the sequel script. We have to release it next Valentine’s Day (2026), as everyone is watching the first film this Valentine’s, so we have to give the audience what they want, the sequel, next Valentine’s,” they said, adding that the makers even have all the songs ready as well.

“So, for all the people who loved Sanam Teri Kasam part one, part two is almost ready and it is in the pipeline,” they affirmed.

Notably, Rao and Sapru’s romance drama, starring Pakistan showbiz star Mawra Hocane with Harshvardhan Rane in both their Bollywood debut, initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. Over the years, the title managed to gain a cult following, leading to its re-release earlier this month. It crossed the initial box office collection within two days of hitting theatres and currently stands as one of the highest-grossing re-releases in India.

In other news, the Pakistani A-lister tied the knot with her longtime friend and fellow actor Ameer Gilani last week, she confirmed with their first pictures as newlyweds. “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” Hocane wrote in the caption of the joint post, featuring glimpses of her intimate, daytime nikah ceremony.