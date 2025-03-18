Harshvardhan Rane’s injury update leaves fans concerned

Bollywood star Harshvardhan Rane, famous for his role in Sanam Teri Kasam alongside Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, has sparked concern among fans after sharing a social media post about an unexpected injury.

Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently in the spotlight following the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, took to social media to share details about how he got hurt.

Harshvardhan Rane posted a lighthearted caption along with his update, saying, “I really like giraffes. They stand tall and walk gracefully. They also kick hard. I hurt my toe while kicking hard like a giraffe.” While the post amused many, it also left fans worried about his condition.

Following the overwhelming response to Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane has been receiving immense love from the audience.

Despite his injury, the actor’s humour remains intact, and fans are hoping for his quick recovery.

Earlier, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane was reportedly in talks with the makers of Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Race 4’, to essay the main antagonist.

As reported by Indian media, one of the many offers coming in Harshvardhan Rane’s way following the miraculous re-release success of his film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, after nine years, is to play a villain in Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan-led next film of the action franchise, ‘Race 4’.

Quoting a source close to the development, a local publication exclusively reported, “Harsh’s stupendous success with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has paid rich dividends. He’s been getting some plum offers, one of which is the opportunity to play the antagonist in Race 4.”

“He’s not been finalised yet, but chances are this casting coup will come to fruition,” the insider maintained.

If this casting works out, Rane will reportedly be joining Khan along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh for the fourth instalment of the action-thriller film series, backed by filmmaker Ramesh Taurani, under his production banner TIPS.

Meanwhile, the director of the film is yet to be finalized.