‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor Harshvardhan Rane to play villain in ‘Race 4’?

Currently basking on the success of his Bollywood debut, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, Indian actor Harshvardhan Rane is reportedly in talks with the makers of Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Race 4’, to essay the main antagonist.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, one of the many offers coming in Harshvardhan Rane’s way following the miraculous re-release success of his film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, after nine years, is to play a villain in Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan-led next film of the action franchise, ‘Race 4’.

Quoting a source close to the development, a local publication exclusively reported, “Harsh’s stupendous success with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has paid rich dividends. He’s been getting some plum offers, one of which is the opportunity to play the antagonist in Race 4.”

“He’s not been finalised yet, but chances are this casting coup will come to fruition,” the insider maintained.

Also Read: ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star Harshvardhan addresses nepotism in Bollywood

If this casting works out, Rane will reportedly be joining Khan along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh for the fourth instalment of the action-thriller film series, backed by filmmaker Ramesh Taurani, under his production banner TIPS.

Meanwhile, the director of the film is yet to be finalized.

Notably, the first two films of the franchise, ‘Race’ (2008) and ‘Race 2’ (2013), were both directed by the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan and starred Khan, with Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham respectively.

For ‘Race 3’, choreographer turned director, Remo D’Souza came on board to helm the direction, with Salman Khan and Bobby Deol headlining the cast.