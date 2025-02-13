‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star Harshvardhan addresses nepotism in Bollywood

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star Harshvardhan Rane has shared his views on nepotism in the Bollywood film industry.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film alongside Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, returned to the limelight after the film smashed box office records on its re-release.

Following the success of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam,’ the actor sat down with an Indian media outlet to reflect on his Bollywood journey and his views of the film industry.

In the interview, Harshvardhan Rane also discussed nepotism and star kids of the Bollywood film industry.

When asked whether he ever felt resentful towards the star kids for getting jobs easily, the actor said that he was grateful for the opportunities he received in his career.

“When people talk about star kids getting all the opportunities, I write their names and realise eight out of 10 have already vanished from the scene. Hence, I am not able to feel resentment when I do the mathematics and realise how outsiders are the ones who continue to get good work. How can we not look at their success? I can thus never bring myself to complain about it,” the Bollywood actor added.

Harshvardhan Rane went on to point out that not many star kids could not sustain in the Bollywood film industry, instead outsiders have been at the top.

“I think every time someone has a doubt, they should make a note. There are no biases or partialities, just hard facts. Not many star kids have found work eventually, and it’s the outsiders who are at the top,” ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star said.

Meanwhile, the actor asserted that he would be able to “convey a story” if given another chance in a film.

Harshvardhan Rane maintained that he was looking to work with a producer who gives him the “warmest hug after the release of our film”.