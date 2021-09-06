Harvey Weinstein slams Angelina Jolie’s assault accusations

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein responded to Angelina Jolie after she reaffirmed allegations of assault against Weinstein in a new interview, calling them “brazenly untrue”, reported TMZ.

In a statement given to TMZ via his assistant, Weinstein said, “THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault.”

“It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?” he continued in the statement.

The disgraced movie mogul is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and battery.

Weinstein’s response came after Jolie, in a bombshell interview with The Guardian, opened up about the abuse she suffered at his hands when she shared in the film Playing by Heart in the late ’90s when she was 21.

“It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape,” she shared, adding she had warned people about Weinstein at the time.

“I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again,” said Jolie.

In the same interview, Jolie also said that she feared for her family's safety during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

While she kept mum about details of the divorce, citing ongoing legal proceedings that have “sworn her to silence”, Angelina Jolie did say that the decision to divorce Pitt was not taken lightly.

She also admitted that she has been left broken by the divorce. When asked what the last five years have been like, she answered, “I mean, in some ways, it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say.”

“I just want my family to heal. And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”