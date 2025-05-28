WATCH: Hasan Ali joins Gul, Wasim, Muqeem in five-wicket club

Pakistan’s pacer Hasan Ali starred in the first T20 International against Bangladesh with a brilliant five-wicket haul, becoming just the fourth Pakistani bowler to claim five wickets in a T20I match.

In the opening Pak vs Ban encounter, Bangladesh failed to chase Pakistan’s 202-run target, managing only 145 for 8 in their allotted overs.

Hasan Ali stole the spotlight with his fiery spell, conceding just 30 runs and claiming five wickets. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award and widespread praise.

Bangladesh’s chase was anchored by captain Litton Das who scored 48 runs, but it wasn’t enough. Zakir Ali contributed 36 runs, while Tanzid Hasan scored 31 before falling to Hasan Ali.

Touhid Hridoy made 17, and Rishad Hossain was dismissed for just 4 runs by Shadab Khan.

Hasan Ali’s devastating spell marked a significant moment in the ongoing Pak vs Ban series. His five-wicket feat places him alongside elite Pakistani bowlers who have previously achieved similar success in T20 cricket.

Before Hasan Ali, only Umar Gul, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Imad Wasim had taken five wickets in a T20I for Pakistan.

Read More: Hasan Ali’s five-wicket haul seals win for Pakistan against Bangladesh

Umar Gul famously picked up five wickets for just six runs against New Zealand, while Sufiyan Muqeem dismantled his opposition with a spell of 5 for 3. Imad Wasim’s best performance saw him take five wickets for only 14 runs.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs in the first T20 match held at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 202 runs set by Pakistan, the Bangladesh team was bowled out for 164 runs in 19.2 overs.

Skipper Litton Das’s valiant 48-run effort went in vain. Zakir Ali scored 36 runs, while Tanzid Hasan made 31 before falling to Hasan Ali.

Towhid Hridoy contributed 17 runs, and Rishad Hossain was dismissed for just 4 runs by Shadab Khan.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali was the standout performer with five wickets. Shadab Khan took two, while Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, and Faheem Ashraf picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan now leads the T20 series 1-0.

Batting first, Pakistan had posted a strong total of 201 runs for 7 wickets in the first T20 International against Bangladesh, setting a target of 202 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha led from the front with an impressive 56-run knock, while Shadab Khan added valuable runs, scoring 48. Hasan Nawaz played a rapid innings, smashing 44 off just 22 balls to give Pakistan momentum during the middle overs.

Mohammad Haris contributed 31 before being dismissed, while Fakhar Zaman was out for just one and Saim Ayub departed without scoring.

Bangladesh’s bowlers managed to make some breakthroughs, with Mehidy Hasan, Shariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud each taking a wicket.

Pakistan’s innings saw moments of aggressive stroke play and steady partnerships, as they made full use of the conditions in Lahore. The target of 202 will test the Bangladeshi batting lineup as they aim to chase down the total in what promises to be an exciting second innings.