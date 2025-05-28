Pakistan set 202 target for Bangladesh in first T20 clash

LAHORE: Pakistan have posted a strong total of 201 runs for 7 wickets in the first T20 International against Bangladesh, setting a target of 202 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha led from the front with an impressive 56-run knock, while Shadab Khan added valuable runs, scoring 48. Hasan Nawaz played a rapid innings, smashing 44 off just 22 balls to give Pakistan momentum during the middle overs.

Mohammad Haris contributed 31 before being dismissed, while Fakhar Zaman was out for just one and Saim Ayub departed without scoring.

Bangladesh’s bowlers managed to make some breakthroughs, with Mehidy Hasan, Shariful Islam, Rishad Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud each taking a wicket.

Pakistan’s innings saw moments of aggressive stroke play and steady partnerships, as they made full use of the conditions in Lahore. The target of 202 will test the Bangladeshi batting lineup as they aim to chase down the total in what promises to be an exciting second innings.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and chosen to bat first in the opening T20 International of the three-match series against Bangladesh, being held at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Salman Ali Agha, leading the national side, said the aim is to post a big total after winning the toss. He acknowledged that selecting the final eleven was a difficult decision due to the impressive performances of players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“All the boys have performed exceptionally in the PSL,” Salman stated. “Our strategy is to play modern cricket, and we expect every player to deliver their best on the field.”

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das, on the other hand, reflected on their recent series against the UAE.

He mentioned that although the team played well, they could not secure a win, and would now be focusing on strong performances in both the batting and bowling departments.

The series marks an important opportunity for both sides to test combinations and build momentum ahead of future international fixtures.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Salman Agha (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam