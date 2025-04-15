Hasan Ali equals Wahab Riaz’s PSL record

Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali on Tuesday equalled former pacer Wahab Riaz’s record for most wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer reached the milestone during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Hasan Ali looked in supreme touch as he picked up four wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

The Karachi Kings pacer dismissed Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, and Sam Billings in the game.

The four-wicket performance has him join Wahab Riaz at the top of the PSL’s all-time wicket-takers chart.

The two pacers have taken 113 wickets each in the PSL history.

However, the Karachi Kings pacer accomplished the feat in just 83 innings, four fewer innings than Wahab Riaz, who achieved the milestone in 87 innings.

Most wickets in PSL

Hasan Ali: 113 wickets in 83 innings

Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets in 87 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 107 wickets in 74 innings

Shadab Khan: 96 wickets in 85 innings

Faheem Ashraf: 79 wickets in 72 innnings