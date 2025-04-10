Karachi Kings appoint Hasan Ali as vice-captain for PSL 10

Karachi Kings have named star pacer Hasan Ali as the team’s vice-captain for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, ARY News reported.

Hasan Ali, who joined the Karachi Kings last season, quickly became a vital part of the squad, finishing as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

A proven match-winner, Hasan Ali has been a standout performer in the PSL over the years, with his ability to take crucial wickets and deliver under pressure.

His leadership qualities and experience make him the ideal choice to support the team’s captain, David Warner, in guiding the Karachi Kings to glory in PSL 10.

Expressing his confidence in the decision, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said the franchise sees Hasan as someone who embodies the spirit of Karachi.

“Hasan Ali embodies the fighting spirit of Karachi Kings. His passion, skill, and dedication make him a natural leader, and we are confident that he will excel in his role as vice-captain,” he said.

“Last season, he was our most impactful bowler, and we believe his influence will only grow as he takes on this added responsibility. Together with the rest of the squad, we are determined to bring the PSL trophy back to Karachi.”

It is worth mentioning here that the PSL 10 is scheduled to commence on April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.