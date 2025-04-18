Hasan Ali becomes highest wicket-taker in PSL history

Karachi Kings’ pacer Hasan Ali continued his exceptional bowling performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 as he surpassed Wahab Riaz’s record for the most wickets in the tournament’s history.

The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone in the side’s clash against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The Karachi Kings pacer dismissed Hasan Nawaz for just one run, his 114th PSL wicket, surpassing Wahab Riaz’s tally of 113 wickets.

He went on to dismiss Khawaja Nafay for his 115th wicket in the tournament’s history.

While Wahab Riaz took 87 innings to take 113 wickets, Hasan Ali reached the feat in just 84 innings

Most Wickets in PSL History:

Hasan Ali: 115 wickets in 84 innings

Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets in 87 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 108 wickets in 74 innings

Shadab Khan: 97 wickets in 87 innings

Faheem Ashraf: 79 wickets in 73 innings

Earlier in the PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings posted 175 on the scoreboard on the back of James Vince’s blistering knock of 70 runs.

It is worth noting here that Karachi Kings named Hasan Ali as the team’s vice-captain for the PSL season 10 just before the start of the tournament.

The right-arm pacer, who joined the Karachi Kings last season, quickly became a vital part of the squad, finishing as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in last season.