Hasan Ali says will give absolute best for Pakistan in WC

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has vowed to exhibit his performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan’s unit after the shoulder injury of Naseem Shah during Asia Cup, played in Sri Lanka.

The pacer took to the micro-blogging website, X, to express his happiness over the selection.

“Shukar Alhumdulilah! It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me #Pakistanzindabad,” Ali said in his post.

Shukar Alhumdulilah! It’s an indescribable feeling to be able to play the World Cup for my country. InshAllah I will give my absolute best for Pakistan. Please remember me and our team in your prayers. Also a big thanks to my fans for always supporting me 🫶🏼#PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Kul3zpbXis — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 22, 2023

Read more: Naseem Shah heartbroken over not being part of WC team

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member unit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India.

The Pakistan squad was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul Haq in Lahore. The national unit includes Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.