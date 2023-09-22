34.9 C
Naseem Shah heartbroken over not being part of WC team

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah is heartbroken over not being part of the national team going to participate in the ICC Men’s World Cup.

Naseem Shah Shah suffered a shoulder injury during the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The ICC World Cup will start on October 5 in India.

Taking to social media platform X, former Twitter, Naseem Shah said he will not be part of this amazing team.

“With a heavy heart, I’m sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country,” Naseem Shah posted on X after the announcement of the squad for the World Cup.

“While I’m disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.”

Read more: Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023 announced

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 15-member unit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India.

The Pakistan squad was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul Haq in Lahore.

Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

