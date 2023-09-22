Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023 announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday finally announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India.

The Pakistan squad was announced by chief selector Inzamam-ul Haq in Lahore.

Babar Azam will lead the side while Shadab Khan remains the team’s vice-captain. Hasan Ali has replaced injured pacer Naseem Shah.

The fast bowler Naseen Shah suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023.

Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Green Shirts’ will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

All squads for World Cup 2023

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Note: Travis Head has a fractured hand and might not be fit in time for the World Cup.

Bangladesh: To be announced.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Reserve: Jofra Archer

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Note: Axar Patel has suffered minor hand and hamstring injuries and is in a race against time to be ready before the World Cup.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (vc & wk), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

Note: Tim Southee has suffered a fractured thumb and will undergo surgery. His participation at the World Cup is doubtful.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Note: Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out and replaced by Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo respectively.

Sri Lanka: To be announced.