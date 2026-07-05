Renowned Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir has addressed long-standing speculation about whether legendary Indian actress Rekha once wrote him a love letter.

Hasan Jahangir is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated pop singers, having launched his career in 1986. He rose to international fame with his iconic hit “Hawa Hawa,” which became a massive success across South Asia. He also gained recognition for popular songs such as “Hato Bacho” and “Pyar Pakistan.”

According to the singer, he was widely appreciated by several legendary Indian film personalities, including Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and many others. He is currently working on new music projects, which are expected to be released soon.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Hassan Jahangir discussed reports of receiving affectionate letters from Rekha and other admirers.

When the host asked, “We’ve heard that after ‘Hawa Hawa’ became a huge hit, Rekha wrote you a love letter. Is that true?” the singer responded with a smile, saying, “Love can happen at any age. Some things are meant to remain private. I received tremendous love in India and never had any problems there.”

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Hasan Jahangir added that he shares warm relationships with several Indian film stars, including Madhuri Dixit, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty, saying, “We have a great relationship and often exchange affectionate messages.”

Hasan Jahangir also revealed that he was offered lead roles in five to six Indian films, adding that he now regrets turning down those opportunities.

“I was offered several films as the lead actor alongside stars such as Neelam, Madhuri, and other prominent actresses. I declined those offers and returned to Pakistan. Looking back, any of those films could have become major hits,” he said.