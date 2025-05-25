WATCH: Hasan Nawaz hits record 500th six of PSL 10 in final

The ongoing PSL 10 final between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars saw another record broken after Hasan Nawaz hit the 500th six of the tournament on Sunday.

The milestone was achieved on the first ball of the ninth over after Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Hasan Nawaz launched the ball from Rishad Hossain straight down the ground for the 500th six of the PSL 10, a new record for the most sixes in a single PSL season.

With the six, the PSL 10 surpassed the previous record set in PSL 2023, which saw a total of 498 sixes hit throughout the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

Most sixes in PSL:

500* sixes in 2025

498 sixes in 2023

440 sixes in 2021

435 sixes in 2022

414 sixes in 2018

Meanwhile, Hasan Nawaz smashed a 43-ball 76 to help Quetta Gladiators post 201/9 against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 10 final.

Read more: Sikandar Raza rejoins Qalandars for PSL 10 final

The right-handed batter hit eight fours and four sixes in his fiery innings.

It is worth noting here that the Gladiators booked a spot in the PSL 10 final after defeating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1.

Lahore Qalandars first beat Karachi Kings in the Eliminator and then the defending champions in Qualifier 2 to progress to the final.