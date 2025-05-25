Sikandar Raza rejoins Qalandars for PSL 10 final

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has rejoined the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final on Sunday.

His return to Pakistan was confirmed by the franchise through a video on its social media accounts, showing him shadow-practising in Lahore Qalandars training kit.

“Guess who’s back?,” the caption of the post read.

Fans were speculating whether Sikandar Raza would be available for selection for the PSL 10 final, given that he had just arrived in Pakistan after playing the one-off Test for Zimbabwe against England.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi confirmed at the toss that the Zimbabwe all-rounder would be playing for the side in the ultimate game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

It is worth noting here that the Qalandars had signed Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Raza’s replacement for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, and Finn Allen.